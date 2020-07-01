All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10

9816 Emerald Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9816 Emerald Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Charlotte - Property Id: 227572

Fully furnished waterfront condo on lake wylie. Centrally located 20 minute commute to uptown, South Park and Ballantyne. Feel like you?re on vacation every day. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and the big water view from your deck and practically every room of the condo. Nice big master bedroom with big view of the water and separate door to the deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227572
Property Id 227572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have any available units?
9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have?
Some of 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 pet-friendly?
No, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 offer parking?
No, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 does not offer parking.
Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have a pool?
No, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 does not have a pool.
Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have accessible units?
No, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte