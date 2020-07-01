9816 Emerald Point Dr # 10

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Charlotte - Property Id: 227572
Fully furnished waterfront condo on lake wylie. Centrally located 20 minute commute to uptown, South Park and Ballantyne. Feel like you?re on vacation every day. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and the big water view from your deck and practically every room of the condo. Nice big master bedroom with big view of the water and separate door to the deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227572
Property Id 227572
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5607328)