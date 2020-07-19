Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9815 Parthenon Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9815 Parthenon Ct
9815 Parthenon Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9815 Parthenon Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Living room size is connected with the sunroom and guest restroom. Has a big kitchen. Master bedroom with closet and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have any available units?
9815 Parthenon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9815 Parthenon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Parthenon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Parthenon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct offer parking?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have a pool?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have accessible units?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 Parthenon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9815 Parthenon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
