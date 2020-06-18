Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9776 Old Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9776 Old Gate Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9776 Old Gate Drive
9776 Old Gate Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9776 Old Gate Dr, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated townhome in Matthews. New carpet, laminate floors, kitchen and bathrooms, and new paint throughout. Minutes to Matthews and Uptown. Shopping and entertainment close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have any available units?
9776 Old Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9776 Old Gate Drive have?
Some of 9776 Old Gate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9776 Old Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9776 Old Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9776 Old Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9776 Old Gate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9776 Old Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte