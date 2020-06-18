All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9776 Old Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9776 Old Gate Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

9776 Old Gate Drive

9776 Old Gate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9776 Old Gate Dr, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated townhome in Matthews. New carpet, laminate floors, kitchen and bathrooms, and new paint throughout. Minutes to Matthews and Uptown. Shopping and entertainment close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have any available units?
9776 Old Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9776 Old Gate Drive have?
Some of 9776 Old Gate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9776 Old Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9776 Old Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9776 Old Gate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9776 Old Gate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 9776 Old Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9776 Old Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9776 Old Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte