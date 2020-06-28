Rent Calculator
9724 Feldbank Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM
1 of 8
9724 Feldbank Drive
9724 Feldbank Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9724 Feldbank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Beatties Ford - Trinity
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have any available units?
9724 Feldbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9724 Feldbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Feldbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Feldbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9724 Feldbank Drive offers parking.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have a pool?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9724 Feldbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9724 Feldbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
