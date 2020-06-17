All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

9715 Pernell Ln

9715 Pernell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Pernell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3-bed, 2-bath ranch on cul-d-sac. Large deck and fenced yard.
Open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Pernell Ln have any available units?
9715 Pernell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9715 Pernell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Pernell Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Pernell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln offer parking?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have a pool?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have accessible units?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
