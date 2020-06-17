Rent Calculator
9715 Pernell Ln
9715 Pernell Lane
Location
9715 Pernell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3-bed, 2-bath ranch on cul-d-sac. Large deck and fenced yard.
Open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have any available units?
9715 Pernell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9715 Pernell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Pernell Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Pernell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln offer parking?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have a pool?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have accessible units?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9715 Pernell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9715 Pernell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
