9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln

9710 Elizabeth Townes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9710 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a loft in Ballantyne/Providence area. Lots of storage. Open kitchen with a private fenced yard and screened in porch. 1 car garage option!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have any available units?
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln offers parking.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have a pool?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have accessible units?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
