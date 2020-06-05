Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln
9710 Elizabeth Townes Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9710 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom 1 bathroom with a loft in Ballantyne/Providence area. Lots of storage. Open kitchen with a private fenced yard and screened in porch. 1 car garage option!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have any available units?
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln offers parking.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have a pool?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have accessible units?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9710 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte