9709 Campus Walk Lane #F

Amenities
2nd Story 3 Bed Condo near UNCC - Subdivision: Campus Walk
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Parking Lot
Year Built:
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High
This 2nd level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a good size living room, dining area and kitchen with new counters and white appliances. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full hall bath and a balcony accessible from the living room and the 2nd bedroom. This condo is located just off of John Kirk Dr. between Mallard Creek Church Rd. and Hwy 49. Within walking distance to UNCC. Convenient to shops, restaurants, I-485 and I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and $1100 deposit.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs
(RLNE5655038)