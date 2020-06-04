All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

9709 Campus Walk Lane #F

9709 Campus Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Campus Walk Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
2nd Story 3 Bed Condo near UNCC - Subdivision: Campus Walk
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Parking Lot
Year Built:
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Electric Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: University Meadows Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High

This 2nd level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a good size living room, dining area and kitchen with new counters and white appliances. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private full bath. 2 good size secondary bedrooms, full hall bath and a balcony accessible from the living room and the 2nd bedroom. This condo is located just off of John Kirk Dr. between Mallard Creek Church Rd. and Hwy 49. Within walking distance to UNCC. Convenient to shops, restaurants, I-485 and I-85. Rent this home with first months rent and $1100 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs

(RLNE5655038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have any available units?
9709 Campus Walk Lane #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have?
Some of 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Campus Walk Lane #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F pet-friendly?
No, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F offer parking?
Yes, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F offers parking.
Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have a pool?
Yes, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F has a pool.
Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have accessible units?
No, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 9709 Campus Walk Lane #F does not have units with dishwashers.

