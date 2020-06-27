All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9708 Chestnut Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9708 Chestnut Glen Court
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

9708 Chestnut Glen Court

9708 Chestnut Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9708 Chestnut Glen Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,874 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5057238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have any available units?
9708 Chestnut Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9708 Chestnut Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Chestnut Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Chestnut Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court offer parking?
No, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court has a pool.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Chestnut Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Chestnut Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte