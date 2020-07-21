All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

9705 Thyme Court

9705 Thyme Court · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Thyme Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,132 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a po

(RLNE5066021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Thyme Court have any available units?
9705 Thyme Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 Thyme Court have?
Some of 9705 Thyme Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Thyme Court currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Thyme Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Thyme Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Thyme Court is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Thyme Court offer parking?
Yes, 9705 Thyme Court offers parking.
Does 9705 Thyme Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Thyme Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Thyme Court have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Thyme Court has a pool.
Does 9705 Thyme Court have accessible units?
No, 9705 Thyme Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Thyme Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9705 Thyme Court has units with dishwashers.
