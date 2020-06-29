All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

9705 Harwood Lane

9705 Harwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Harwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
No pets allowed. A 6 month lease with option to renew. Water and lawn maintenance included. This is a single wide mobile home. Close to the new Riverbend shopping center and 3 minutes away from 485 at Hwy 16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Harwood Lane have any available units?
9705 Harwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9705 Harwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Harwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Harwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane offer parking?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane have a pool?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Harwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Harwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

