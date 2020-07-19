9639 Green Gable Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Recently renovated throughout with all new stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer in 2019! This beautiful end unit townhome is located in South Charlotte only 15 minutes from downtown! Totally renovated in 2019 with brand new HVAC System and hot water heater in 2018. Main level has spacious kitchen w/ large pantry and breakfast nook/desk, separate dining room and living room with a half bath. Entry/exit to the fenced in private back porch/concrete patio with green space behind home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, w/ large Master & 1 full bath tub/shower combo. Plenty of closet storage. Lower level has bonus room/workout room and a half bath. Also separate laundry room with more storage & ground level entry/exit to attached 1 car garage. Brand new garage opener! Short 15 minute commute to downtown Charlotte, 5 mins to downtown Matthews, just 7 mins to I-485 @ the John St. exit in a quiet and safe town home community with plenty of mature trees and a community swimming pool.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.