Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:43 PM

9639 Green Gable Court

9639 Green Gable Court · (704) 994-5366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9639 Green Gable Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Recently renovated throughout with all new stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer in 2019! This beautiful end unit townhome is located in South Charlotte only 15 minutes from downtown! Totally renovated in 2019 with brand new HVAC System and hot water heater in 2018. Main level has spacious kitchen w/ large pantry and breakfast nook/desk, separate dining room and living room with a half bath. Entry/exit to the fenced in private back porch/concrete patio with green space behind home. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, w/ large Master & 1 full bath tub/shower combo. Plenty of closet storage. Lower level has bonus room/workout room and a half bath. Also separate laundry room with more storage & ground level entry/exit to attached 1 car garage. Brand new garage opener! Short 15 minute commute to downtown Charlotte, 5 mins to downtown Matthews, just 7 mins to I-485 @ the John St. exit in a quiet and safe town home community with plenty of mature trees and a community swimming pool.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9639 Green Gable Court have any available units?
9639 Green Gable Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9639 Green Gable Court have?
Some of 9639 Green Gable Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9639 Green Gable Court currently offering any rent specials?
9639 Green Gable Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9639 Green Gable Court pet-friendly?
No, 9639 Green Gable Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9639 Green Gable Court offer parking?
Yes, 9639 Green Gable Court offers parking.
Does 9639 Green Gable Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9639 Green Gable Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9639 Green Gable Court have a pool?
Yes, 9639 Green Gable Court has a pool.
Does 9639 Green Gable Court have accessible units?
No, 9639 Green Gable Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9639 Green Gable Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9639 Green Gable Court does not have units with dishwashers.
