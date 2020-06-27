All apartments in Charlotte
9631 Duxford Lane

Location

9631 Duxford Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prepare to call 9631 Duxford Lane home! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Your house hunting decision has just been made easier since most of this home has been enhanced with contemporary updates. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it features a cozy fireplace and a spacious backyard ! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 Duxford Lane have any available units?
9631 Duxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9631 Duxford Lane have?
Some of 9631 Duxford Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 Duxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Duxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Duxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9631 Duxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9631 Duxford Lane offer parking?
No, 9631 Duxford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9631 Duxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 Duxford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Duxford Lane have a pool?
No, 9631 Duxford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9631 Duxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 9631 Duxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Duxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9631 Duxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
