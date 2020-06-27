Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prepare to call 9631 Duxford Lane home! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Your house hunting decision has just been made easier since most of this home has been enhanced with contemporary updates. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it features a cozy fireplace and a spacious backyard ! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.