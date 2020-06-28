9626 Longstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Highly sought after Cedar Walk neighborhood. This well maintained 3 bedroom town home. Pre-finished hardwoods and vinyl/plank tile throughout the first floor, Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard with patio. Washer/Dryer included!