Charlotte, NC
9626 Longstone Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:14 AM

9626 Longstone Lane

9626 Longstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9626 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

Property Amenities
Highly sought after Cedar Walk neighborhood. This well maintained 3 bedroom town home. Pre-finished hardwoods and vinyl/plank tile throughout the first floor, Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard with patio. Washer/Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9626 Longstone Lane have any available units?
9626 Longstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9626 Longstone Lane have?
Some of 9626 Longstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9626 Longstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9626 Longstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9626 Longstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9626 Longstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9626 Longstone Lane offer parking?
No, 9626 Longstone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9626 Longstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9626 Longstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9626 Longstone Lane have a pool?
No, 9626 Longstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9626 Longstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9626 Longstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9626 Longstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9626 Longstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
