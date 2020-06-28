9626 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277 Ballantyne West
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Highly sought after Cedar Walk neighborhood. This well maintained 3 bedroom town home. Pre-finished hardwoods and vinyl/plank tile throughout the first floor, Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard with patio. Washer/Dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
