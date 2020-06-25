All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive

9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,527 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4787952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have any available units?
9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have?
Some of 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive has a pool.
Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9617 Kenneth Glenn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte