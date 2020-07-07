All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9608 Cayenne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9608 Cayenne Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM

9608 Cayenne Drive

9608 Cayenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9608 Cayenne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have any available units?
9608 Cayenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9608 Cayenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Cayenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Cayenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 Cayenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive offer parking?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have a pool?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9608 Cayenne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9608 Cayenne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte