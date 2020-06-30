Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9549 Blue Knoll Court
Last updated December 7 2019
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9549 Blue Knoll Court
9549 Blue Knoll Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
9549 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have any available units?
9549 Blue Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have?
Some of 9549 Blue Knoll Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9549 Blue Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9549 Blue Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9549 Blue Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9549 Blue Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9549 Blue Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9549 Blue Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9549 Blue Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9549 Blue Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9549 Blue Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9549 Blue Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
