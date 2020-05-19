Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9546 Scotland Hall Ct
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM
9546 Scotland Hall Ct
9546 Scotland Hall Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9546 Scotland Hall Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5060297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have any available units?
9546 Scotland Hall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9546 Scotland Hall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9546 Scotland Hall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9546 Scotland Hall Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct offer parking?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have a pool?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have accessible units?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9546 Scotland Hall Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9546 Scotland Hall Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
