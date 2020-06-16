Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9540 Brighthaven Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:11 AM
1 of 15
9540 Brighthaven Lane
9540 Brighthaven Lane
No Longer Available
Location
9540 Brighthaven Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Riverbend - Fresh Paint and New Carpet presents this home in great condition!! Enjoy a wonderful Bonus/Rec Room that could be used as a 4th BR. Great Mountain Island Location!!
Lawn care included.
(RLNE5153419)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have any available units?
9540 Brighthaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have?
Some of 9540 Brighthaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9540 Brighthaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9540 Brighthaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 Brighthaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9540 Brighthaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9540 Brighthaven Lane offers parking.
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9540 Brighthaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have a pool?
No, 9540 Brighthaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 9540 Brighthaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 Brighthaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9540 Brighthaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
