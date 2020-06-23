All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9530 Bird Watch Lane

9530 Bird Watch Lane · No Longer Available
9530 Bird Watch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5671218)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have any available units?
9530 Bird Watch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have?
Some of 9530 Bird Watch Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Bird Watch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Bird Watch Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Bird Watch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Bird Watch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9530 Bird Watch Lane does offer parking.
Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Bird Watch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9530 Bird Watch Lane has a pool.
Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have accessible units?
No, 9530 Bird Watch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Bird Watch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 Bird Watch Lane has units with dishwashers.
