All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9521 Isaac Hunter Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

9521 Isaac Hunter Drive

9521 Isaac Hunter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9521 Isaac Hunter Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,121 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5470036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have any available units?
9521 Isaac Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have?
Some of 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9521 Isaac Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive offers parking.
Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive has a pool.
Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 Isaac Hunter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte