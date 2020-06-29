All apartments in Charlotte
9515 Currier Road
9515 Currier Road

9515 Currier Road · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Currier Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Currier Road have any available units?
9515 Currier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9515 Currier Road currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Currier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Currier Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Currier Road is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Currier Road offer parking?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not offer parking.
Does 9515 Currier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Currier Road have a pool?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Currier Road have accessible units?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Currier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Currier Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Currier Road does not have units with air conditioning.
