Home
Charlotte, NC
9507 Feldbank Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM
9507 Feldbank Drive
9507 Feldbank Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9507 Feldbank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Beatties Ford - Trinity
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
- Conveniently located brick ranch on a corner lot. Bright kitchen with white cabinets, laminate wood-look flooring. Updated bathroom. Spacious bedrooms! Pets negotiable.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5161350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive have any available units?
9507 Feldbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9507 Feldbank Drive have?
Some of 9507 Feldbank Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9507 Feldbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Feldbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Feldbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9507 Feldbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive offer parking?
No, 9507 Feldbank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Feldbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive have a pool?
No, 9507 Feldbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 9507 Feldbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Feldbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 Feldbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
