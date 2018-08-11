All apartments in Charlotte
9507 Blue Knoll Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9507 Blue Knoll Court

9507 Blue Knoll Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9507 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have any available units?
9507 Blue Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have?
Some of 9507 Blue Knoll Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 Blue Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Blue Knoll Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Blue Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9507 Blue Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9507 Blue Knoll Court does offer parking.
Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Blue Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9507 Blue Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9507 Blue Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Blue Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9507 Blue Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.
