All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9506 Bird Watch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9506 Bird Watch Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

9506 Bird Watch Lane

9506 Bird Watch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9506 Bird Watch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4774217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have any available units?
9506 Bird Watch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have?
Some of 9506 Bird Watch Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9506 Bird Watch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9506 Bird Watch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9506 Bird Watch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9506 Bird Watch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9506 Bird Watch Lane offers parking.
Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9506 Bird Watch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9506 Bird Watch Lane has a pool.
Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have accessible units?
No, 9506 Bird Watch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9506 Bird Watch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9506 Bird Watch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte