Charlotte, NC
9500 B Shannon Green Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9500 B Shannon Green Drive
9500 Shannon Green Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9500 Shannon Green Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Great location. Laminate wood-look floors throughout. Large living room and kitchen. Large master bedroom with bath. 1st floor unit.
(RLNE4695889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have any available units?
9500 B Shannon Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have?
Some of 9500 B Shannon Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9500 B Shannon Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9500 B Shannon Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 B Shannon Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive offers parking.
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have a pool?
No, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 B Shannon Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9500 B Shannon Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
