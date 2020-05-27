Rent Calculator
Charlotte
Find more places like 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1.
9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 10
9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1
9440 Lexington Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9440 Lexington Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3br townhome. With enclosed patio. Freshly painted and new carpet in master bedroom. WIC closet and lots of storage space.
3 Beds 2 Bath Condo!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have any available units?
9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have?
Some of 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 offer parking?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have a pool?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9440 Lexington Circle Apt A - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
