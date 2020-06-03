All apartments in Charlotte
9433 Greenbank Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9433 Greenbank Court

9433 Greenbank Court · No Longer Available
Location

9433 Greenbank Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9433 Greenbank Court have any available units?
9433 Greenbank Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9433 Greenbank Court have?
Some of 9433 Greenbank Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9433 Greenbank Court currently offering any rent specials?
9433 Greenbank Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9433 Greenbank Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9433 Greenbank Court is pet friendly.
Does 9433 Greenbank Court offer parking?
Yes, 9433 Greenbank Court does offer parking.
Does 9433 Greenbank Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9433 Greenbank Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9433 Greenbank Court have a pool?
No, 9433 Greenbank Court does not have a pool.
Does 9433 Greenbank Court have accessible units?
No, 9433 Greenbank Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9433 Greenbank Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9433 Greenbank Court does not have units with dishwashers.
