Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

9430 Isaac Hunter Drive

Location

9430 Isaac Hunter Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in NW Charlotte - Subdivision: Hunter Ridge
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2003
Pets: Yes With Owners Approval
Heat Type: Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater
Schools: River Oaks Elem., Coulwood Middle, West Meck High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. 3 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. This home also has a 1 car garage and back patio. Located in the Hunter Ridge community off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. near Hwy 16. Close to new shopping, grocery and entertainment development. Quick access to I-485. Lake Norman, Charlotte Airport and Uptown are just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

(RLNE5787608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have any available units?
9430 Isaac Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have?
Some of 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Isaac Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive offers parking.
Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 Isaac Hunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

