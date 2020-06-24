9430 Isaac Hunter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Home in NW Charlotte - Subdivision: Hunter Ridge

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2003

Pets: Yes With Owners Approval

Heat Type: Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater

Schools: River Oaks Elem., Coulwood Middle, West Meck High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. 3 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. This home also has a 1 car garage and back patio. Located in the Hunter Ridge community off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. near Hwy 16. Close to new shopping, grocery and entertainment development. Quick access to I-485. Lake Norman, Charlotte Airport and Uptown are just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



(RLNE5787608)