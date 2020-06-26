All apartments in Charlotte
9413 Charolais Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

9413 Charolais Lane

9413 Charolais Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9413 Charolais Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
9413 Charolais Lane Available 07/01/19 9413 Charolais Lane - Lakefront, 3br 2.5bath, with a Huge Fenced-In Backyard, Dog Heaven!

Canoe & Fish & Feed the Geese, Great for Backyard BBQs.

Hardwood Floors, Wood Paneled Office, Double-Doors from living room to Outside Deck. Master Bathroom Shower with Double Shower Heads. Walk upstairs attic for extra storage, attached single car garage. Great Neighborhood too!

This rental also includes a Utility Shed, Lawnmower, Electric Trimmer, Samsung Smart/WiFi Touch Screen Refrigerator and a Washer & Dryer.

(RLNE4262301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 Charolais Lane have any available units?
9413 Charolais Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 Charolais Lane have?
Some of 9413 Charolais Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 Charolais Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9413 Charolais Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 Charolais Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9413 Charolais Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9413 Charolais Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9413 Charolais Lane offers parking.
Does 9413 Charolais Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9413 Charolais Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 Charolais Lane have a pool?
No, 9413 Charolais Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9413 Charolais Lane have accessible units?
No, 9413 Charolais Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 Charolais Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9413 Charolais Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
