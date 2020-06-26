Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

9413 Charolais Lane Available 07/01/19 9413 Charolais Lane - Lakefront, 3br 2.5bath, with a Huge Fenced-In Backyard, Dog Heaven!



Canoe & Fish & Feed the Geese, Great for Backyard BBQs.



Hardwood Floors, Wood Paneled Office, Double-Doors from living room to Outside Deck. Master Bathroom Shower with Double Shower Heads. Walk upstairs attic for extra storage, attached single car garage. Great Neighborhood too!



This rental also includes a Utility Shed, Lawnmower, Electric Trimmer, Samsung Smart/WiFi Touch Screen Refrigerator and a Washer & Dryer.



(RLNE4262301)