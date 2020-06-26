Amenities
9413 Charolais Lane Available 07/01/19 9413 Charolais Lane - Lakefront, 3br 2.5bath, with a Huge Fenced-In Backyard, Dog Heaven!
Canoe & Fish & Feed the Geese, Great for Backyard BBQs.
Hardwood Floors, Wood Paneled Office, Double-Doors from living room to Outside Deck. Master Bathroom Shower with Double Shower Heads. Walk upstairs attic for extra storage, attached single car garage. Great Neighborhood too!
This rental also includes a Utility Shed, Lawnmower, Electric Trimmer, Samsung Smart/WiFi Touch Screen Refrigerator and a Washer & Dryer.
(RLNE4262301)