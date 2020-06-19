Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9409 Old Concord Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9409 Old Concord Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9409 Old Concord Road
9409 Old Concord Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9409 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location! 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with covered deck out rear of unit. Granite countertops with wood vinyl floors throughout. Refrigerator, Electric Range, and washer/Dryer included!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have any available units?
9409 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9409 Old Concord Road have?
Some of 9409 Old Concord Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9409 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Old Concord Road pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road offer parking?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not offer parking.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 Old Concord Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have a pool?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte