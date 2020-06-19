All apartments in Charlotte
9409 Old Concord Road
9409 Old Concord Road

9409 Old Concord Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location! 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with covered deck out rear of unit. Granite countertops with wood vinyl floors throughout. Refrigerator, Electric Range, and washer/Dryer included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Old Concord Road have any available units?
9409 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Old Concord Road have?
Some of 9409 Old Concord Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Old Concord Road pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road offer parking?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not offer parking.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 Old Concord Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have a pool?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have accessible units?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Old Concord Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Old Concord Road does not have units with dishwashers.

