9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This University area home includes a big kitchen with a breakfast area and a spacious living area. Living room has gas log fireplace. The huge master suite includes an oversized closet. 1-car garage. Application fee is $50.00 per applicant. All residents over 18 must fill out application for credit criminal check.