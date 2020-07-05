9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28215 Eastway
Amenities
This University area home includes a big kitchen with a breakfast area and a spacious living area. Living room has gas log fireplace. The huge master suite includes an oversized closet. 1-car garage. Application fee is $50.00 per applicant. All residents over 18 must fill out application for credit criminal check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
