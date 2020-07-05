All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:12 AM

9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road

9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This University area home includes a big kitchen with a breakfast area and a spacious living area. Living room has gas log fireplace. The huge master suite includes an oversized closet. 1-car garage. Application fee is $50.00 per applicant. All residents over 18 must fill out application for credit criminal check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have any available units?
9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have?
Some of 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road offers parking.
Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have a pool?
No, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 Newell Hickory Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte