Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home With A Country Touch - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout. If you like the city with a country feel this is the place for you. Nestled next to a vacant lot sitting on .49 acres of land if you like outdoor entertainment its a must see.



(RLNE5221402)