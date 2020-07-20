Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
938 Camborne Pl
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:34 PM
938 Camborne Pl
938 Camborne Place
No Longer Available
Location
938 Camborne Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD/1.5 BA Renovated, Fenced yard. Upgraded Appliances, Fenced Yard. Pet Friendly
Great Area, Convenient to Shopping, Entertainment, I77, I485, Light Rail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 Camborne Pl have any available units?
938 Camborne Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 938 Camborne Pl currently offering any rent specials?
938 Camborne Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Camborne Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Camborne Pl is pet friendly.
Does 938 Camborne Pl offer parking?
No, 938 Camborne Pl does not offer parking.
Does 938 Camborne Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 Camborne Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Camborne Pl have a pool?
No, 938 Camborne Pl does not have a pool.
Does 938 Camborne Pl have accessible units?
No, 938 Camborne Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Camborne Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Camborne Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Camborne Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Camborne Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
