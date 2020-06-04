Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9338 China Grove Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9338 China Grove Church Road
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9338 China Grove Church Road
9338 China Grove Church Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sterling
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9338 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28134
Sterling
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Nice two bedroom house, one bath, carpet, frig, stove, central air, gas heated, in South Charlotte near light rail.
(RLNE2158243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have any available units?
9338 China Grove Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9338 China Grove Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
9338 China Grove Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9338 China Grove Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road offer parking?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have a pool?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have accessible units?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9338 China Grove Church Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte