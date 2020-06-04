All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

9338 China Grove Church Road

9338 China Grove Church Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9338 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28134
Sterling

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Nice two bedroom house, one bath, carpet, frig, stove, central air, gas heated, in South Charlotte near light rail.

(RLNE2158243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have any available units?
9338 China Grove Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9338 China Grove Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
9338 China Grove Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9338 China Grove Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road offer parking?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have a pool?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have accessible units?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9338 China Grove Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9338 China Grove Church Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9338 China Grove Church Road has units with air conditioning.
