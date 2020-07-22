9329 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213 College Downs
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great updates! Large, open living room. Over sized patio door allows for plenty of natural light through unit. Housing vouchers accepted for this property. No pets allowed. There is an $85 annual fee for parking passes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9329 Old Concord Road have any available units?
9329 Old Concord Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9329 Old Concord Road currently offering any rent specials?
9329 Old Concord Road is not currently offering any rent specials.