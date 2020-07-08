All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:44 AM

9329 Longstone Lane

9329 Longstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9329 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home in Daventry at Southampton Commons includes lawn maintenance, community pool, attached 1-car garage and lots of upgrades! Laminate hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Bright, open kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate glass enclosed shower. Washer and dryer included. Close to everything Ballantyne has to offer including restaurants and shopping!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9329 Longstone Lane have any available units?
9329 Longstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9329 Longstone Lane have?
Some of 9329 Longstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9329 Longstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9329 Longstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9329 Longstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9329 Longstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9329 Longstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9329 Longstone Lane offers parking.
Does 9329 Longstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9329 Longstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9329 Longstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9329 Longstone Lane has a pool.
Does 9329 Longstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9329 Longstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9329 Longstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9329 Longstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

