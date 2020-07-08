9329 Longstone Lane

Amenities
This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home in Daventry at Southampton Commons includes lawn maintenance, community pool, attached 1-car garage and lots of upgrades! Laminate hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Bright, open kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate glass enclosed shower. Washer and dryer included. Close to everything Ballantyne has to offer including restaurants and shopping!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 5/15/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.