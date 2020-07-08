9329 Longstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home in Daventry at Southampton Commons includes lawn maintenance, community pool, attached 1-car garage and lots of upgrades! Laminate hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Bright, open kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate glass enclosed shower. Washer and dryer included. Close to everything Ballantyne has to offer including restaurants and shopping!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.