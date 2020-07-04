All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

Location

9326 Royal Highlands Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2000, this Charlotte home offers an open floor plan, granite counter tops, gas heating, stainless steel appliances, walk-in master closet, bonus room, patio, and a two-car garage.Location, location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have any available units?
9326 Royal Highlands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have?
Some of 9326 Royal Highlands Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9326 Royal Highlands Court currently offering any rent specials?
9326 Royal Highlands Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 Royal Highlands Court pet-friendly?
No, 9326 Royal Highlands Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court offer parking?
Yes, 9326 Royal Highlands Court offers parking.
Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9326 Royal Highlands Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have a pool?
No, 9326 Royal Highlands Court does not have a pool.
Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have accessible units?
No, 9326 Royal Highlands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 Royal Highlands Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9326 Royal Highlands Court has units with dishwashers.

