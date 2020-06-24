All apartments in Charlotte
9321 Meadowvista Rd
9321 Meadowvista Rd

9321 Meadow Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
microwave
This tip-top cute & cozy unit is ready to move in. Featuring 2bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a bright cozy living room; stepping out to a perfect nature view from the balcony. Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Generous sized bedrooms.Great location off of Harris Blvd, with just minutes to UNCC, Light rail, shopping, dining, hwys, transportation, banks, hospital, pharmacy so much more. So why wait stop by today and take a look. This beauty is all ready for your personal touch!

Directions:Head east on I-85 N toward Exit 38,Take exit 45A for North Carolina 24 E/Harris Blvd E,Merge onto W W T Harris Blvd ,Continue onto E WT Harris Blvd ,Turn left onto University Ridge Dr ,Turn left onto Meadow Vista Rd. Unit will be on the left!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have any available units?
9321 Meadowvista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have?
Some of 9321 Meadowvista Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Meadowvista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Meadowvista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Meadowvista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Meadowvista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Meadowvista Rd offers parking.
Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Meadowvista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9321 Meadowvista Rd has a pool.
Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9321 Meadowvista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Meadowvista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Meadowvista Rd has units with dishwashers.
