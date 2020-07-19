All apartments in Charlotte
9313 South Vicksburg Park Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9313 South Vicksburg Park Court

9313 South Vicksburg Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

9313 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 bed / 2 full bath townhome with private balcony, ceiling fans and updated fixtures available for rent immediately! Carpet and hardwood floors throughout, breakfast nook, dining room. Family room features high ceilings, fan and brick fireplace. Kitchen is complete with fridge, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have their own bath room and lots of closet space.
Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.
No section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have any available units?
9313 South Vicksburg Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have?
Some of 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
9313 South Vicksburg Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court offer parking?
No, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have a pool?
No, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have accessible units?
No, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9313 South Vicksburg Park Court has units with dishwashers.
