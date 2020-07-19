9313 South Vicksburg Park Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious 2 bed / 2 full bath townhome with private balcony, ceiling fans and updated fixtures available for rent immediately! Carpet and hardwood floors throughout, breakfast nook, dining room. Family room features high ceilings, fan and brick fireplace. Kitchen is complete with fridge, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have their own bath room and lots of closet space.

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.

No section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.