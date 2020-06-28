Gorgeous! Very Highly Upgraded !!!!! home in Landen Meadows fenced rear yard! Well appointed kitchen Designer Tile Backsplash and Granite Countertops. New Carpet. breakfast area HURRY! EASY TO SHOW !!!!! LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have?
Some of 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
