Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9307 Hanworth Trace Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

9307 Hanworth Trace Drive

9307 Hanworth Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9307 Hanworth Trace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous! Very Highly Upgraded !!!!! home in Landen Meadows fenced rear yard! Well appointed kitchen Designer Tile Backsplash and Granite Countertops. New Carpet. breakfast area HURRY! EASY TO SHOW !!!!!
LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have any available units?
9307 Hanworth Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have?
Some of 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9307 Hanworth Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9307 Hanworth Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
