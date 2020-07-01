All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 928 Autumnwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
928 Autumnwood Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

928 Autumnwood Lane

928 Autumnwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

928 Autumnwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have any available units?
928 Autumnwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 928 Autumnwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
928 Autumnwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Autumnwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 Autumnwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane offer parking?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have a pool?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 Autumnwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 Autumnwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte