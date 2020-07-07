All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 925 Burtonwood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
925 Burtonwood Circle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

925 Burtonwood Circle

925 Burtonwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

925 Burtonwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ranch home in Burtonwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have any available units?
925 Burtonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Burtonwood Circle have?
Some of 925 Burtonwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Burtonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
925 Burtonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Burtonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 925 Burtonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Burtonwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte