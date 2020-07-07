Rent Calculator
925 Burtonwood Circle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 17
925 Burtonwood Circle
925 Burtonwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
925 Burtonwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ranch home in Burtonwood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have any available units?
925 Burtonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 925 Burtonwood Circle have?
Some of 925 Burtonwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 925 Burtonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
925 Burtonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Burtonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 925 Burtonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 925 Burtonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Burtonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Burtonwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
