Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9232 Evans Creek Court
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

9232 Evans Creek Court

9232 Evans Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9232 Evans Creek Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6' PRIVACY FENCE -- LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! BUILT 2019. Office on main level. Beautifully upgraded Mooresville model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2180 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and large center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room w/lots of windows. Offers private office or playroom. Sliders step out to rear patio with Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower, separate contoured garden tub. Located in Charlotte across the street from Harrisburg Park Sports Complex on Harrisburg Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9232 Evans Creek Court have any available units?
9232 Evans Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9232 Evans Creek Court have?
Some of 9232 Evans Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9232 Evans Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
9232 Evans Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9232 Evans Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 9232 Evans Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9232 Evans Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 9232 Evans Creek Court offers parking.
Does 9232 Evans Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9232 Evans Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9232 Evans Creek Court have a pool?
No, 9232 Evans Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 9232 Evans Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 9232 Evans Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9232 Evans Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9232 Evans Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

