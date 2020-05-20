9232 Evans Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

6' PRIVACY FENCE -- LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! BUILT 2019. Office on main level. Beautifully upgraded Mooresville model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2180 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and large center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room w/lots of windows. Offers private office or playroom. Sliders step out to rear patio with Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower, separate contoured garden tub. Located in Charlotte across the street from Harrisburg Park Sports Complex on Harrisburg Rd.