Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9218 Mount Holly Road
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9218 Mount Holly Road
9218 Mount Holly Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9218 Mount Holly Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5161966)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road have any available units?
9218 Mount Holly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9218 Mount Holly Road have?
Some of 9218 Mount Holly Road's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9218 Mount Holly Road currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Mount Holly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Mount Holly Road pet-friendly?
No, 9218 Mount Holly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road offer parking?
No, 9218 Mount Holly Road does not offer parking.
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Mount Holly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road have a pool?
No, 9218 Mount Holly Road does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road have accessible units?
No, 9218 Mount Holly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Mount Holly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9218 Mount Holly Road has units with dishwashers.
