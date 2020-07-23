All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9217 Simonton Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

9217 Simonton Drive

9217 Simonton Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Highland Creek
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

9217 Simonton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,464 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5969326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Simonton Drive have any available units?
9217 Simonton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9217 Simonton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Simonton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Simonton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive offer parking?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9217 Simonton Drive has a pool.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9217 Simonton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9217 Simonton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
