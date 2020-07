Amenities

Contact owner directly Roshan, 704-904-0480 or 980-224-2664. Well maintained 2 story townhome now available in The Avenues at Ayrsley! Moments from shopping, restaurants, Top Golf, and night life. This townhome is in like-new condition. Features boast: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, built in hard-wired sound, and much more. Schedule your tour today!