Charlotte, NC
921 Parker St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

921 Parker St

921 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 Parker Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
921 Parker Street - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment offers both privacy and convenience! Beautiful hardwood floors and large closets are only a part of its appeal. Water is included. Contact us today for a tour!

(RLNE4658174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Parker St have any available units?
921 Parker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 921 Parker St currently offering any rent specials?
921 Parker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Parker St pet-friendly?
No, 921 Parker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 921 Parker St offer parking?
No, 921 Parker St does not offer parking.
Does 921 Parker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Parker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Parker St have a pool?
No, 921 Parker St does not have a pool.
Does 921 Parker St have accessible units?
No, 921 Parker St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Parker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Parker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Parker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Parker St does not have units with air conditioning.
