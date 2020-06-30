Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 920 Hollywood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
920 Hollywood Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:46 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
920 Hollywood Street
920 Hollywood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
920 Hollywood Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location near Cotswold. Open floor plan on main with large living area with dining area off kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Hollywood Street have any available units?
920 Hollywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 920 Hollywood Street have?
Some of 920 Hollywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 920 Hollywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Hollywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Hollywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 920 Hollywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 920 Hollywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street offers parking.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have a pool?
No, 920 Hollywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Hollywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte