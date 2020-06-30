All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:46 AM

920 Hollywood Street

920 Hollywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Hollywood Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location near Cotswold. Open floor plan on main with large living area with dining area off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Hollywood Street have any available units?
920 Hollywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Hollywood Street have?
Some of 920 Hollywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Hollywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 Hollywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Hollywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 920 Hollywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 920 Hollywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street offers parking.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have a pool?
No, 920 Hollywood Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have accessible units?
No, 920 Hollywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Hollywood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Hollywood Street has units with dishwashers.

