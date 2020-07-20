All apartments in Charlotte
919 Parker St

919 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 Parker Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
- This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment offers both privacy and convenience! Beautiful hardwood floors and large closets are only a part of its appeal. Water is included. Contact us today for a tour!

(RLNE4701487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Parker St have any available units?
919 Parker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 919 Parker St currently offering any rent specials?
919 Parker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Parker St pet-friendly?
No, 919 Parker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 919 Parker St offer parking?
No, 919 Parker St does not offer parking.
Does 919 Parker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Parker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Parker St have a pool?
No, 919 Parker St does not have a pool.
Does 919 Parker St have accessible units?
No, 919 Parker St does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Parker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Parker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Parker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Parker St does not have units with air conditioning.
