Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
918 Davenport St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
918 Davenport St
918 Davenport Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
918 Davenport Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enderly Park - Conveniently located brick ranch with fresh paint and new carpet. Unfinished basement offers extra storage.
(RLNE5541922)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 918 Davenport St have any available units?
918 Davenport St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 918 Davenport St have?
Some of 918 Davenport St's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 918 Davenport St currently offering any rent specials?
918 Davenport St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Davenport St pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Davenport St is pet friendly.
Does 918 Davenport St offer parking?
No, 918 Davenport St does not offer parking.
Does 918 Davenport St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Davenport St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Davenport St have a pool?
No, 918 Davenport St does not have a pool.
Does 918 Davenport St have accessible units?
No, 918 Davenport St does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Davenport St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Davenport St has units with dishwashers.
